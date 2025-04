Чи може цей акційний AI стати вашою наступною чудовою інвестиційною можливістю?

Zelda Quah is an accomplished author and thought leader in the fields of new technologies and fintech. She holds a Master’s degree in Financial Technology from Howard University, where her research focused on the intersection of blockchain and traditional finance. With over a decade of experience in the financial sector, Zelda has worked with rapid-growth companies, including the innovative fintech firm, PayQuest Solutions, where she specialised in product development and market strategy. Her insightful analyses and forward-thinking perspectives make her a sought-after speaker at industry conferences. Zelda's writing aims to bridge the gap between complex technological concepts and practical applications, empowering her audience to navigate the evolving landscape of fintech.