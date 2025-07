Звіт про інсайти ринку генеративного ШІ та конкурентну динаміку

Milibeth Jansen is a distinguished author and thought leader in the fields of new technologies and fintech. She holds a Master’s degree in Financial Technology from the renowned Institute of Quantum Dynamics, where she developed a robust understanding of the complexities shaping today’s digital economy. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Milibeth has held pivotal positions at ZephyrWave Technologies, a company recognised for its innovative solutions and commitment to advancing financial services. Her insightful writing reflects a deep analytical approach to emerging trends, bridging the gap between technical advancements and practical applications. Milibeth’s work is dedicated to empowering readers with knowledge, enabling them to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of finance and technology.