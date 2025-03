Несподівана стійкість Super Micro Computer на фоні турбулентності в сфері штучного інтелекту

Amanda Leff is a distinguished author and thought leader specialising in new technologies and fintech. With a Master’s degree in Digital Media from the University of Maryland, Amanda combines her academic background with extensive industry experience to provide insightful analysis and commentary on the evolving landscape of financial technology. Her career includes a significant tenure at Skyward Technologies, where she played a pivotal role in developing innovative solutions that streamline financial services. Amanda's writing has been featured in numerous reputable publications, where she explores the intersection of finance and technology, highlighting trends that shape the future of the industry. When she’s not writing, Amanda enjoys mentoring emerging professionals in the fintech space, sharing her deep knowledge and passion for innovation.