···

Pi Network Price Poised for Explosive Comeback: Will the $0.77 Breakout Rally Happen in 2025?

4 June 2025
by
2 mins read
Pi Network Price Poised for Explosive Comeback: Will the $0.77 Breakout Rally Happen in 2025?

Pi Network on the Brink: Is PI Set to Skyrocket After a 78% Crash?

PI Network eyes a dramatic recovery after a 78% plunge. Can the bullish wedge pattern fuel a breakout above $0.77? All you need to know.

Quick Facts:

  • PI price crashed 78% from its Feb 2024 all-time high.
  • Current support: $0.65 – will it hold?
  • Potential upside target: $0.77 if momentum turns bullish.
  • MACD signals a shift to positive momentum.

After months of relentless selling, the PI Network cryptocurrency is showing glimmers of hope that could mark the start of a powerful recovery. In 2025, as crypto volatility surges, all eyes are turning to PI’s next move.

The digital currency, native to the fast-growing Pi Network, has struggled since hitting its all-time high of $2.98 in February 2024. In a brutal reversal, PI plunged an eye-watering 78%, bottoming near $0.65. But change may be in the air.

A classic falling wedge pattern is now playing out on the PI/USD daily chart, often a precursor to bullish reversals in the crypto world. With volume starting to build, optimistic traders are watching PI closely, wondering: Can the coin shake off its bearish chains and ignite a fresh rally?

What’s Fueling the PI Network Recovery Hopes?

A falling wedge pattern, defined by tightening lower highs and lower lows, has formed since the asset’s steep correction. Historically, these patterns signal a possible bullish breakout—if, and only if, the price surges above the upper trendline with strong volume.

Past chart action offers reasons for excitement. When PI previously smashed through resistance in a similar setup, it rocketed 115%, leaping from $0.58 to $1.25. Currently, PI is again confronting a critical resistance zone, with price hovering just beneath $0.70. Should buyers pile in, a breakout toward $0.77 and even $0.90 is on the table.

For more context on crypto chart patterns and technical analysis, visit CoinMarketCap or CoinDesk.

How Is Momentum Shifting in PI?

Momentum indicators are reinforcing the possibility of a PI turnaround. On the two-hour chart, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) has flashed a bullish signal—the crucial 12-period EMA crossover above the 26-period EMA. This technical green light is often the first sign of a spirited comeback.

Even more promising, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) has flipped positive, signaling renewed buying strength as PI builds higher lows inside an ascending channel. This positions PI for a possible push above the golden ratio at $0.70, and, if momentum holds, a run to $0.77 near the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement.

Q&A: Your Top Pi Network Price Questions for 2025

Is PI likely to rebound in 2025?
If current support holds at $0.65 and buyers maintain pressure, technicals suggest a move toward $0.77–$0.90 is possible.

What could trigger a new rally?
A confirmed breakout above the falling wedge resistance, combined with accelerating volume, could send PI soaring.

What risks remain?
If sellers step in and break $0.65 support, PI could tumble toward $0.60 or lower. As always, crypto remains highly volatile.

How can I track PI’s price action?
Visit major platforms like Binance and CoinMarketCap to monitor live charts and latest trends.

How to Position Yourself for PI’s Next Move

– Study the daily and 2-hour trendlines for breakout confirmation.
– Watch for rising trading volumes and bullish momentum signals.
– Set clear buy/sell levels based on support ($0.65) and resistance ($0.77-$0.90).
– Stay updated on Pi Network developments via official channels.

Ready to ride the next PI Network surge?

Checklist for Tracking PI’s Comeback in 2025:

  • ✔ Watch $0.65 support & falling wedge breakout
  • ✔ Monitor MACD and CMF momentum indicators
  • ✔ Follow volume spikes for entry/exit cues
  • ✔ Check reputable sites for real-time updates

Stay sharp—2025 could be a make-or-break year for PI Network.

References

PI NETWORK NEW UPDATE: PI NETWORK PRICE PREDICTION JUNE 2025 - 1 PI COIN TO USD ANNOUNCED

Jordan Lusk

Jordan Lusk is an accomplished writer and thought leader in the fields of emerging technologies and fintech. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the prestigious Stanford University, where he developed a keen interest in the intersection of finance and digital innovation. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Jordan has held strategic roles at various startups and established companies, including his tenure as a Senior Analyst at ZeniTech Solutions, where he focused on blockchain applications in financial services. His articles have been published in leading financial journals, and he is dedicated to exploring the transformative power of technology in shaping the future of finance. Jordan's expertise not only reflects his academic background but also his passion for driving meaningful discussions around the evolving landscape of digital finance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Don't Miss

Why Nvidia’s Stock Surge Is More Than Just a Reaction to Trade News

Why Nvidia’s Stock Surge Is More Than Just a Reaction to Trade News