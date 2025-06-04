Pi Network Price Poised for Explosive Comeback: Will the $0.77 Breakout Rally Happen in 2025?

Pi Network on the Brink: Is PI Set to Skyrocket After a 78% Crash?

PI Network eyes a dramatic recovery after a 78% plunge. Can the bullish wedge pattern fuel a breakout above $0.77? All you need to know.

Quick Facts: PI price crashed 78% from its Feb 2024 all-time high.

from its Feb 2024 all-time high. Current support: $0.65 – will it hold?

$0.65 – will it hold? Potential upside target: $0.77 if momentum turns bullish.

$0.77 if momentum turns bullish. MACD signals a shift to positive momentum.

After months of relentless selling, the PI Network cryptocurrency is showing glimmers of hope that could mark the start of a powerful recovery. In 2025, as crypto volatility surges, all eyes are turning to PI’s next move.

The digital currency, native to the fast-growing Pi Network, has struggled since hitting its all-time high of $2.98 in February 2024. In a brutal reversal, PI plunged an eye-watering 78%, bottoming near $0.65. But change may be in the air.

A classic falling wedge pattern is now playing out on the PI/USD daily chart, often a precursor to bullish reversals in the crypto world. With volume starting to build, optimistic traders are watching PI closely, wondering: Can the coin shake off its bearish chains and ignite a fresh rally?

What’s Fueling the PI Network Recovery Hopes?

A falling wedge pattern, defined by tightening lower highs and lower lows, has formed since the asset’s steep correction. Historically, these patterns signal a possible bullish breakout—if, and only if, the price surges above the upper trendline with strong volume.

Past chart action offers reasons for excitement. When PI previously smashed through resistance in a similar setup, it rocketed 115%, leaping from $0.58 to $1.25. Currently, PI is again confronting a critical resistance zone, with price hovering just beneath $0.70. Should buyers pile in, a breakout toward $0.77 and even $0.90 is on the table.

How Is Momentum Shifting in PI?

Momentum indicators are reinforcing the possibility of a PI turnaround. On the two-hour chart, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) has flashed a bullish signal—the crucial 12-period EMA crossover above the 26-period EMA. This technical green light is often the first sign of a spirited comeback.

Even more promising, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) has flipped positive, signaling renewed buying strength as PI builds higher lows inside an ascending channel. This positions PI for a possible push above the golden ratio at $0.70, and, if momentum holds, a run to $0.77 near the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement.

Q&A: Your Top Pi Network Price Questions for 2025

Is PI likely to rebound in 2025?

If current support holds at $0.65 and buyers maintain pressure, technicals suggest a move toward $0.77–$0.90 is possible.

What could trigger a new rally?

A confirmed breakout above the falling wedge resistance, combined with accelerating volume, could send PI soaring.

What risks remain?

If sellers step in and break $0.65 support, PI could tumble toward $0.60 or lower. As always, crypto remains highly volatile.

How can I track PI’s price action?

Visit major platforms like Binance and CoinMarketCap to monitor live charts and latest trends.

How to Position Yourself for PI’s Next Move

– Study the daily and 2-hour trendlines for breakout confirmation.

– Watch for rising trading volumes and bullish momentum signals.

– Set clear buy/sell levels based on support ($0.65) and resistance ($0.77-$0.90).

– Stay updated on Pi Network developments via official channels.

Ready to ride the next PI Network surge?

Checklist for Tracking PI’s Comeback in 2025:

✔ Watch $0.65 support & falling wedge breakout

✔ Monitor MACD and CMF momentum indicators

✔ Follow volume spikes for entry/exit cues

✔ Check reputable sites for real-time updates

Stay sharp—2025 could be a make-or-break year for PI Network.

